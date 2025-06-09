Fiji reaffirms commitment to disability inclusion

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the rights, dignity and inclusion of persons with disabilities across the Pacific.

Speaking at the Pacific Islands Forum Women Leaders Meeting, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran highlighted Fiji’s National Policy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2025-2035.

This aims to improve accessibility, inclusion and opportunities for more than 120,000 Fijians living with disabilities.

Kiran said disability inclusion must be integrated across all sectors of government and society to ensure that no one is left behind.

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She noted that the policy will strengthen coordination, accountability and collaboration at national, divisional and district levels, while supporting Fiji’s broader development goals under the National Development Plan and Vision 2050.

Fiji also called for stronger partnerships between governments, disability organisations, civil society groups, technical agencies and development partners to advance inclusion efforts across the region.

Kiran told Pacific leaders that the region has a shared responsibility to build inclusive communities where persons with disabilities can fully exercise their rights and contribute to social, economic and cultural development.