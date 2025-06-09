Public education urged before fine increases

[Photo: FILE]

Stakeholders reviewing the Public Health Amendment Bill have called for extensive public awareness campaigns before tougher enforcement measures and increased penalties come into effect.

The Suva City Council expressed support but stressed that communities must first be educated about their responsibilities under the law.

Acting Director for Health and Waste Management Services Wally Atalifo says while stronger enforcement powers and penalties are necessary to deter non-compliance, they must be balanced with public education.

He says that the proposed hike in fines will serve as an important deterrent, but cautions that enforcement should not outpace public awareness.

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“The proposed increase in penalties and fines is an important deterrent against non-compliance. However, we emphasise that penalties should be proportionate and accompanied by public awareness campaigns so that communities understand their obligations before these measures are applied.”

Committee member Viam Pillay also raised concerns about how residents, particularly those in informal settlements, would be informed of the changes.

“This amendment contains a lot of provisions regarding nuisance, obstruction, and high penalties. How is this going to assist the council and what level of information and awareness needs to be given out to squatters or even people within municipal boundaries if this law is passed?”

In response, Atalifo recommended that enforcement be paired with public awareness campaigns to educate communities about the obligations under the law.

The Public Health Amendment Bill proposes a range of reforms aimed at modernizing protections to address emerging public health challenges.