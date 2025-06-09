Twelve officers under investigation

Twelve police officers are under investigation following the death of Sakiasi Osea Radravu.

The Fiji Police Force says an internal investigation will continue into the conduct of the officers involved in a raid linked to an alleged burglary case, citing failures to adhere to established processes and procedures.

Police confirmed that a post-mortem examination conducted on Saturday found Mr Radravu’s death was linked to a pre-existing medical condition.

Immediate family members were present for the formal identification process and were briefed on the findings following the examination.

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Investigations have confirmed that Mr Radravu was taken to Valelevu Police Station for questioning on the night of April 23 in relation to an alleged burglary case.

He was kept in custody before being released.

Police also confirmed that no official report alleging assault was lodged following his arrest, a claim corroborated by family members.

To ensure transparency, the case file will be forwarded to the Resident Magistrate together with the findings and recommendations for a possible inquest.

However, Police say a directive has been issued to investigate the officers involved in the initial arrest and detention, as well as concerns over a lack of supervisory oversight.

The Fiji Police Force acknowledges that failures to comply with due process continue to contribute to complaints against the organisation and affect public confidence.

As a result, the Internal Affairs Unit has been directed to strengthen internal oversight mechanisms and ensure middle managers are held accountable.

Police warn that failure to comply with these requirements will result in disciplinary action