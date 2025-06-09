Next job for Bula Boys

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji men’s football side now looks ahead to its second friendly match against Vanuatu next week.

Despite their 2-1 loss in Port Vila yesterday, the Bula Boys continue their preparations after some players got valuable game minutes in the match.

There were also valuable lessons learnt from the encounter, which will help in their next match.

The narrow loss could have been avoided, but an unfortunate own goal in the second half proved decisive.

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Alex Saniel opened the scoring for the hosts in the second half before debutant Solayman Mohammed marked his first appearance for Fiji with a memorable equaliser and his first international goal.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday at 5:00pm for the second international friendly.