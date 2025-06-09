Nadi man faces cocaine import charges

A Nadi businessman has been charged by Police over the alleged importation of more than 2.6 tonnes of cocaine into Fiji.

The Fiji Police Force confirms the charges were laid following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the major cocaine seizure at Vatia earlier this year.

The accused faces one count of Unlawful Importation of Illicit Drugs, one count of Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drugs and one count of Possession of Properties Suspected of Being Proceeds of Crime.

Police allege that between November 1, 2025 and January 15, 2026, the businessman and others facilitated the unlawful importation of more than 2.6 tonnes of cocaine into Fiji.

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It is further alleged that during the same period, the accused was unlawfully in possession of the drugs at Vatia Wharf in Tavua.

Investigators also claim that a search conducted at the accused’s residence in Nadi on June 5 led to the discovery and seizure of large sums of local and foreign currency suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The businessman is expected to appear in the Tavua Magistrates Court tomorrow.