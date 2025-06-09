Fiji falls short in Bordeaux

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji’s Bordeaux Sevens campaign ended with disappointment in both the men’s and women’s competitions, as they fell to the United States and France in their respective 5th-place playoffs.

Fiji’s men’s team fell just short against the USA, losing 17–14 after a dramatic turnaround.

Fiji struck first when Viwa Naduvalo crossed in the 2nd minute and added a second try in the 6th, with conversions from Naduvalo and Terio Veilawa giving them a 14–0 halftime lead.

The second half belonged to the Americans. David Still powered over in the 12th minute, followed quickly by Will Chevalier’s try in the 13th.

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Steve Tomasin converted to close the gap, and Lucas Lacamp’s score in the 15th minute completed the comeback.

A missed conversion from Lacamp mattered little as the USA held on to seal the win, leaving Fiji to settle for sixth place in Bordeaux.

In the women’s 5th place playoff, France defeated Fiji 24–12.