1,200 unite for environmental protection campaign

[ Source: PRF/ Facebook ]

More than 1,200 people gathered in Nadi yesterday to support environmental protection and ocean conservation.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation’s Fourth Annual Roadside Campaign turned a section of Queens Road into a platform for environmental advocacy under the theme “Stand in Solidarity to Protect Our Environment.”

Held to mark World Environment Day and World Oceans Day, the campaign brought together students, teachers, recyclers, community groups, businesses, government agencies and environmental advocates.

Participants from 21 schools, organisations and community groups stood roadside for an hour, raising awareness about waste management, environmental protection and the need for collective action to safeguard Fiji’s natural resources.

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The event also recognised the Ministry of Environment’s decision to reject the Environmental Impact Assessment report for the proposed Waste to Energy project in Vuda, highlighting the role of public participation and environmental advocacy.

The campaign concluded with PRF’s Safe Space session, where participants shared their concerns and hopes for the environment through speeches, poetry, songs and other performances.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo said the initiative has grown into a movement that encourages communities to take ownership of environmental issues.

He said the increasing participation over the years shows growing awareness and a shared commitment to protecting Fiji’s environment and oceans.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation hopes the campaign will continue to inspire more communities across the country to stand together for environmental protection.