Daunivavana wins Australasian welterweight belt

[Pic:Osea Nanovu/Facebook]

Fijian boxer, Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana, is the new Australasian Welterweight champion.

He won the belt last night in Brisbane, Australia, after beating Yungu Yanner by way of a seventh-round technical knockout.

The man known as the Buca Bay Prince dominated the contest and could have ended the fight early, but Yanner hung on.

Daunivavana showed his power in the sixth round, landing some powerful body shots that really took a lot out of Yanner.

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It was one of the best performances from the 29-year-old, who has had a tough few years after losing both his son and mother.

Ratu Rakuro Danivavana was confident before his team left our shores that he would win the title.