Taylor Swift’s ‘Toy Story 5' song is a return to pop country

[Source: AP]

Taylor Swift’s new song for the Disney and Pixar’s forthcoming “Toy Story 5” film is here. On Friday, Swift released “I Knew It, I Knew You,” a bit of a return to country music for the performer who first made a name for herself in the Nashville music scene before taking over the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

Swift doesn’t sing with a familiar twang on “I Knew It, I Knew You,” but no matter — the song features some elements inextricable from the country genre: Live instrumentation, plucky banjo and harmonica that opens the track.

Most view Swift’s last official foray into the country music genre to be 2012’s “Red,” though the album is much more of a crossover experiment. It would be more astute to label “Speak Now” as her last true-blue, full-length, country music release — and that was more than 15 years ago.

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Additionally: “I Knew It, I Knew You” is also Swift’s first original material since “The Life of a Showgirl” was released in October.

The song is also co-produced by Jack Antonoff, her former, frequent collaborator. Swift started working with Antonoff on 2014’s “1989” through 2024’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”