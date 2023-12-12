All Stars team scores global applause

McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s founder Jay Whyte is pleased with the global response to the Ambassadors All Stars team concept for the 2024 tournament.

Whyte says the concept to field a team selected by international legends of the game has attracted positive feedback from all corners of the globe.

Whyte says to receive such response and support from rugby icons such as George Gregan, Karl Tenana and Bryan Habana gives the concept an international flavour.

“We’ve had a wonderful response the sponsors, we have had a tremendous response from the rugby fraternity. We got a message just last week from Chris Cracknell, former Fijiana coach who says he just loves what’s happening with the All-Stars team. Ben Ryan has been engaged – commenting and liking, Serevi as well as an ambassador. So it’s certainly spreading far and wide not just here in the South Pacific but right around to Africa, Europe and the Americas.”

Whyte says he is eager to see how the All Stars team concept will develop, as it makes its maiden appearance in next year’s competition.

Meanwhile former England 7s speedster Dan Norton and New Zealand 7s coaching guru, Sir Gordon Tietjens will select the final two picks for the All Stars team by Friday.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park on January 18th-20th and will feature 40 teams in the men’s, women’s and youth divisions.