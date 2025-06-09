Sevanaia to rest before King’s cup

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

National football team’s goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia has been advised by physiotherapists to rest and recover from a knee injury before departing for Thailand with the national squad.

The Lautoka stopper will miss this round’s Extra Premier League match against Ba on Friday to prevent the injury from worsening.

This week’s action begins on Friday at Churchill Park, where Lautoka FC will host Ba FC at 6 pm.

On Saturday, two matches will take place.

Nasinu FC will go head-to-head with Nadroga at 1 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre, while at 3pm, Tavua will face off against Navua FC at Garvey Park.

The matches between Labasa FC vs. Nadi FC and Rewa FC vs. Suva FC have been deferred because players from both Rewa and Labasa have been selected for the Fiji national squad, which is traveling to Thailand for the 51st King’s Cup Challenge.

The King’s cup challenge starts from next week Thursday.

