Wainiqolo signs with Lyon

Jiuta Wainiqolo [Source: Rugbyrama]

Toulon’s Fijian international winger Jiuta Wainiqolo has signed a three-year contract with Lyon that will run until 2028, the Top 14 club announced earlier this week.

The 26-year-old had one year remaining on his contract with Toulon, whom he joined in 2021 after helping Fiji to Olympic gold in Tokyo, where he was the top try-scorer in the Games with five.

He has made 81 appearances, including 10 this season, for Toulon, scoring 34 tries.

Article continues after advertisement

Wainiqolo has 13 caps for Fiji since 2021 and was a starter in the 2024 Autumn tests against Ireland and Wales.

Lyon lost to Bath in the Challenge Cup final last Friday and are 11th in the Top 14 with two rounds of the regular season remaining.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.