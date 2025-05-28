They’ll be ready to take my head off: Setitaia

Fiji Under-20 rep Thomas Setitaia

Facing former teammates now turned rivals, Fiji Under-20 rep Thomas Setitaia is bracing for a fiery clash as he prepares to take on Tonga and Samoa in the Oceania Rugby U20 Championship.

Setitaia, who featured for the Moana Pasifika U20 side during the Super Rugby U20 tournament earlier this year, says the upcoming matches carry added personal significance.

He’s set to face players he once trained and played alongside, now wearing opposing colours.

“Yeah, there are a couple of fellow teammates that I was with in Moana. They’ll be looking to take my head off. I already know that, so I’ll be excited, yeah.”

The Lau lad also shared what it meant to be selected to represent Fiji, calling it one of the biggest achievements of his young career.

“It was actually pretty special. This is probably the highest achievement I’ve accomplished so far. They [my family] were definitely proud of me and all the hard work that I’ve put in. Now it’s just about doing the job and representing my family name.”

The 2025 Oceania under-20 rugby challenge will kick off this afternoon in Nadi, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

