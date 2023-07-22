RKS sets focus on national Deans trophy

It’s back to the drawing board for Ratu Kadavulevu School which is one of the teams vying for the National Deans trophy.

They secured a third-place finish at the Eastern Zone Deans finals yesterday after defeating Tailevu North College 25-7.

The Under 18 RKS side will now focus on their ball-handling errors apart from attacks.

Team Manager Eta Vakalutugone says they came in expecting a win yesterday and though by a small margin, it means the side still has a chance to claim the national dean’s trophy.

“We are for it and we’ve been encouraging the boys that the team that really wants it will get it.”

Valutugone adds they were desperate for the win and after coming out victorious, these next two weeks will be dedicated to areas of concern before the national quarter-finals.

She says their training has not in any way affected their classroom activities and when it’s training time the players give out their 100%.

Meanwhile also vying for a spot in the U-18 national quarter-finals today is Nasinu Secondary School which will take on Sacred Heart College at 1.40 pm at Buckhurst Ground and Suva Grammar School will take on Marist Brothers High School at 4.10pm today at the HFC Bank Stadium ground.