Reece and Tavatavanawai’s Tasman falls short

[Photo: Stuff Nz]

Former All Black Sevuloni Reece and Moana Pasifika winger Timoci Tavatavanawai couldn’t help Tasman last night as they went down 19-25 to Wellington in the NPC last night.

The side couldn’t get Reece and Tavatavanawai into the game frequently enough.

Fijian Drua number eight Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta came off the bench and set up a try for Tasman.

The loss means Tasman’s hopes of making the NPC quarterfinals have taken another blow.

A TMO decision went against Tasman after Wellington winger Connor Garden-Bachop showed extraordinary put the ball down in the corner for a try in 28th minute, despite the best efforts of Reece on defence.

However, replays clearly showed that Garden-Bachop put his left hand into touch before placing the ball with his right hand. It was missed by the TMO, and the try stood.

Tasman will play Taranaki on Sunday and Wellington faces Otago.