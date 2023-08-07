On to the next phase: Raiwalui

The Flying Fijians team after winning the Pacific Nations Cup [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui believes the team spirit, which has been built before the Pacific Nations Cup continues to foster ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

The team bond is vital and the recent PNC win is a testament to how the squad has progressed since their week one camp in Taveuni.

Raiwalui says they’ve just cleared the first phase of their World Cup journey.

“This was phase one, we had a preparation focus in that one week we camped in Taveuni where we were staying in a pretty humble abode and getting back to our roots and connecting with people and a connection with who we were.”

The national side for the Rugby World Cup will be announced tomorrow at 3pm.

Our first group of players will depart for France on Thursday, with a match against the French scheduled for next Sunday.