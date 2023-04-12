Naikore out, Tagabale in for Fijiana Drua

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua speedster Vitalina Naikore has been ruled out of the rest of the Super W season.

The Nadivakarua, Kubulau, Bua native suffered an injury in their 31-5 loss to the Waratahs over the weekend.

She had recently joined the team in round two where they defeated the Rebels 39-12 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

She is replaced by Vani Buleki’s younger sister Unaisi Tagabale.

19-year-old Tagabale represented Nadroga in the Ranadi and Marama Championship.

Tagabale hails from Nakorosule in Naitasiri and has maternal links to Naivucini also in Naitasiri.

She attended Nokonoko District School and later joined Jasper Williams High School and Suva Grammar School.

The Fijiana Drua will face the Western Force on Sunday at 7.05pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD channel.