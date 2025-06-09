Fiji FACT VIP tickets selling fast

[Source: File]

Fans planning to attend the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT in Labasa are being urged to secure their tickets early, with VIP passes already close to selling out.

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that 163 of the 210 available VIP three-day passes have already been sold, leaving only 47 tickets remaining ahead of the tournament.

The VIP passes are priced at $100 and are currently available online, with strong demand already being recorded weeks before kickoff.

General online ticket sales for all categories will begin on June 10 through Ticketmate. Main Pavilion and Gibson Wings tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $12 for children under 10, while Riverside End and Town End Pavilion tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children. Embankment tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10.

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The eight teams confirmed for this year’s tournament are Labasa, Ba, Rewa, Lautoka, Suva, Navua, Nasinu, and Nadroga.

With the competition returning to the North, excitement continues to build as fans prepare to descend on Labasa for one of Fiji football’s most prestigious tournaments.

The 2026 BiC Fiji FACT will be held from the 19th to the 21st of this month at Subrails Park in Labasa.