Flying Fijians to play in Newcastle and Adelaide

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians will kick off their Rugby World Cup 2027 campaign in Newcastle before heading to Adelaide for their remaining two pool matches.

Fiji’s first match will be against Spain on October 4 at Newcastle Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:15pm.

From there, the side travels to Adelaide to face Canada on October 10 at Adelaide Oval, kicking off at 1:45pm.

Their final pool match will also be at Adelaide Oval, where they’ll take on Argentina on October 16, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45pm.

The tournament presents another golden opportunity for the Flying Fijians to build on their impressive 2023 World Cup showing, with fans eagerly awaiting how the team will fare on Australian soil.

