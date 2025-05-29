Fijian U20 sharpening the blueprint

Sportsworld Fijian Under 20

The Sportsworld Fijian Under 20 side has shifted its focus to the next challenge after opening their Oceania Rugby Challenge campaign with a commanding 46-22 victory over Tonga yesterday in Nadi.

Captain Iliesa Erenavula said the team has identified key areas for improvement and will return to the drawing board to refine their game ahead of the next round.

He acknowledged the team lost some momentum in the second half but emphasized the importance of maintaining intensity throughout the entire match.

“We have seen our weaknesses, we will go back and work on our weaknesses and we will come back and showcase what we have prepared in the next few days before we meet Canada.”

Erenavula adds they are aware of the strong competition these teams are bringing and look forward to a nail-biting clash when they meet Canada next Monday.

Canada also won their first match against Samoa 44-20 in Nadi yesterday.

Fiji and Canada meet at 2 pm, following this match, Samoa will take on Tonga at 4 pm.

