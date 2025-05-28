Rugby

Fiji kicks off U20 Challenge with win

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

May 28, 2025 5:48 pm

An impressive first half performance was enough for Fiji after beating Tonga 46-22 in round one of the Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge in Nadi.

The six first half tries really laid the platform for the hosts.

Josaia Ralulu got Fiji on the board with a try just after kick off as the hosts displayed their flair before outside center Pita Manamanaivalu scored their second following a converted penalty from Tonga.

Article continues after advertisement

Winger Emosi Nuku got Fiji’s third following some quick reaction from hooker Moses Armstrong Ravula after Tonga failed to secure their lineout.

Halfback Adam Khan extended the Sportsworld Fiji U20s lead to 22-3 when he followed through on a Noah Rauluni break.

Rauluni was at it again just a minute later when he was put through a gap by Ralulu but the flanker was caught a meter short of the tryline, however, Manamanaivalu was in support and he finished it with his second try.

It took the Tongans 36 minutes to finally cross Fiji’s line when hooker Isileli Tava crashed over cloe to the post.

Fiji never shy away from their offloading game and exposed the friendly islanders throughout the first half.

Nuku scored Fiji’s sixth try before the break when he sliced through between two Tongan defenders after continuous pressure.

The Fijians led 34-10 at the break but they returned with more energy when lock and captain Iliesa Erenavula got over the tryline.

Leading 41-10, Fiji kept on pushing forward but Tonga started to hold their ground and got their game going before they were rewarded with tries to fullback Siua Vaitai and Penisamani Fanua.

It was 41-22 with 10 minutes to play and Tonga had a lot of confidence after scoring three tries.

However, Fiji’s flyhalf Asi Fuli had the final say with a try.

Round two will be held next Monday at the same venue with Fiji hosting Canada at 2pm before Samoa tackles Tonga at 4pm.

The last round is next Saturday where Tonga battles Canada and Fiji meets Samoa.

All games will be shown live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Workplace woes push foreign hiring

Staff turnover disrupts financial reporting

Outdated waste system gets $0.5M upgrade

PM lauds farmers role

FWRM pushes for mandatory sexuality education

New classrooms bring safe learning environment

Man to front court over alleged deception

Pacific leaders attend Foreign Ministers meeting

Unused grants queried

Meke must live on, says Vuetaki

Passenger safety must come first: Ro Filipe

“My life with Joe is the best memory I have:” Ilona Valette

Fiji kicks off U20 Challenge with win

India's alarm over Chinese spying rocks the surveillance industry

Ikanivere and Nasilasila set to create history

You’ll never guess the killer… because there are TWO!

Asia boosts weapons buys, military research as security outlook darkens

Nadi aims for strong Fiji FACT showing

Chinese Embassy donates $10,000 to Fiji Volleyball

Canada sends warning with first win

'Unfinished business': Socceroos star seals Reds return

Trump administration halts scheduling of new student visa appointments

Cawanibuka stays focused on Drua ahead of FRU transition

Armstrong Ravula ready for Tonga clash

Men in Black put in the hard yards

Tough race for Fiji FA vice presidential role

Government enhances cyber defenses

Muller and Kurop dominate Oceania Youth Surfing

Ayushmann Khurrana shares excitement on Thama

Women advance in maritime sector

Ho to front court again

Erenavula and Fiji U20 ready

Talanoa session fosters dialogue on school challenges

Sharma appointed to FSC Board

WHA adopts health financing plan

Putin is playing with fire

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder: Liverpool parade crash

Ecstasy and bribery accusations in Diddy's trial

Germany threatens steps against Israel

New budget to tackle social challenges head-on

More Fijians turning to India for life-saving medical care

Drua eager for last match of the season

Call for action on child heart disease

They’ll be ready to take my head off: Setitaia

Education is the foundation of our future: Codro

First big tournament for Labasa coach

Beijing seeks to promote more Fijian products

'Dominate the big moments': Cleary ready to silence Origin doubters

Yamal extends Barcelona contract until 2031

Suva launches Voluntary Local Review

'OK, no rackets...' - but Gauff still progresses

Palestinians storm US-backed aid centres

Fiji concludes stellar term as APO Chair

Raiwalui joins First Nations & Pasifika Invitational XV coaching panel

Fiji features best at Sydney Expo

Local chefs win prestigious Queen's Restaurant Challenge

North Korea says US space shield is 'nuclear war scenario'

Sikh food charity serves up free hot meals for flood-hit Australians

Sabeto demands respect for the environment

Cawanibuka appointed GM of Fiji Rugby High Performance

Ministry urges early HIV testing

Termite infestation sparks concern

Fijian U20s name strong side for Tonga showdown

One injured in the Dreketilailai bus incident

Dream come true for Reva

India and Pakistan's drone battles mark new arms race

Fiji strengthens ocean protection

Fijian table tennis icon Anthony Ho honored

Evergreen prop Slipper signs on for another year in Super Rugby

Hawaii's Bryan goes back-to-back in Western Australia waves

Ex-cabinet minister wants Israel sanctions over Gaza

UniFiji kicks off International Health Conference

Applications open for Business Awards

Iran says it could survive if US nuclear talks end without a deal

Protests grip Bangladesh as pressure mounts

Mini Games prep on track

Baby Flying Fijians ready to defend title

Fiji records new meningococcal cases, child dies

Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time

ANZ calls for stronger cyber defenses

Delta tigers tighten defense for Fiji FACT

Cybersecurity key to Fiji’s ICT growth

Billie Eilish takes top prizes at American Music Awards

Sinner tames Rinderknech at French Open

Milan appoint Tare as new sporting director

Children must embrace Ratu Sukuna’s legacy, says Tui Macuata

Feasibility study to guide future of Provincial Education

Samoa set for election after Fiame's budget fails

Gaza aid plan makes faltering start

Vatunisolo balances studies and training

King Charles lands in Canada in show of support

Teachers raise key concerns with Education Minister

Fiji backs global call for updated WHO study

Ministry steps up dengue response

Starlink internet project commissioned in Kubulau

President backs tourism project in Vanua Levu

Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal, Israel dismisses it

Man detained after car hits fans at Liverpool parade

'Lilo & Stitch,' 'Mission: Impossible' boost movie box office to record

Trump says Putin has 'gone absolutely CRAZY'

We planted a few good seeds this year:Togiatama

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics backs Athletics Fiji

Frustration mounts over wastewater discharge in Nadi

Labasa gears up for Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations

Khan takes on vice president role at Fiji FA

USP Council to begin search for new VC and president

Sabha urges school-based moral education

Fijians urged to make wise choices

Ministry strengthens monitoring and enforcement

Chelsea captain Bright withdraws from England squad

Fiji successfully hosts first mega cruise liner turnaround

Tourism Fiji NZ wraps landmark campaign

Israeli strike kills dozens

Basketball Fiji gears up for Mini Games

OpenAI to open office in Seoul amid growing demand for ChatGPT

Veterans return for Oceania Women’s rugby

Credit crunch stalls farm growth

Bail denied for FRCS official in drug case

USP Council to begin search for new VC and president

Maritime safety boosted by Japan aid

Argentina, Tunisia and Belgium for Fiji U17

Talks on direct flight to China in final stages

Singer Demi Lovato ties the knot in high fashion

Injury scare for Crichton and Blues

21 graduates receive $5K start-up funding

Training graduates for workforce

King Charles heads to Canada in show of support for realm eyed by Trump

Lion One blames error for river contamination

FCLC ready for Farmers Economic Summit

VONU & MES champion turtle conservation

Australia airdrops supplies to farmers stranded by floods

New solar options for Fijian homes and businesses

Survivors fear judgment: Dr Vaniqi

Tuifagalele highlights size gap in pathway to international rugby

US wants to make tanks, not T-shirts

Push to power up police posts

John Mulaney's response to speculations on ‘SNL’ succession plan

Sabha condemns rise in domestic violence

Loganimasi thankful for opportunity

No more easy bets in football

Cruise tourism sees strong future bookings

Sabalenka sets the stage at French Open

TAF prioritizes staff training

Israel strikes Gaza school housing people, 20 killed

Jafar Panahi wins Palme d’Or for ‘It Was Just an Accident’

Man arrested for allegedly trying to firebomb US embassy

Increase in cyber threat raises concern

Bainivalu acts on community appeals in Ra

Kermit tells University of Maryland graduates to ‘leap together’

School bus attack caught in tensions between Pakistan and India

Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza

'US silence' over Russian attacks encourages Putin

Teen HIV cases spike 45-fold

Cawanibuka to leave Drua

FRCS officer charged in meth import case

Big plans for Junior Bati

Male voices needed against violence: Qereqeretabua

Liverpool end victorious season with 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Rabuka warns civil servants

Efforts underway to improve sugarcane transport efficiency

Brentford held 1-1 at Wolves

Village plans key to unlocking government support

Semenyo double ensures strong finish for Bournemouth

Arsenal win 2-1 to hand Southampton record 30th Premier League defeat

Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secure Champions League spots

West Ham end with win at Ipswich

Brighton spoil Spurs' party with 4-1 win

New baking gear to expand village bakery production

Coral reef conservation takes center stage

Resort adopts full recycling program

Russia launches war's largest air attack on Ukraine, kills at least 12 people

Call to stop HIV spread through breastfeeding

Natave to join English club

Hammer is fine says Maroons

Britain's Draper a big threat at French Open, says McEnroe

Red tape and costs strain tourism sector

Support grows for faith-led reforms

Rory McIlroy to skip Memorial Tournament

Nama Fiji calls for smarter branding

Wellness walk targets rural health access

Diary of a Gazan family's descent toward starvation

Victim-3 unlikely to testify in Diddy federal trial, source says

Jackson backs players

Bati’s Donoghoe may be fined for dangerous tackle

PM flags repairs for Rotuma port and roads

Amorim to give Man Utd fans 'apology' for poor season

Sophie Turner shows support for ex-Joe Jonas's album

PSH CEO pushes for tax breaks to grow medical tourism

India pick Gill over Bumrah as test captain before England tour

Police push for action to protect economy

Innovation key to saving Fiji farms

Arson suspected as power outage hits Cannes festival

Mayanavanua’s Saints fall in Champions Cup final

Trump rips DEI policies in rally-style speech

Nasilasila and Fisher named best players for 25' award

iTaukei culture at risk, warns Rabuka

Workplace stress tied to poor lifestyle

Salah is Premier League’s best

Ditoka pushes community-led solutions

FijiCare plans advanced cardiac facility