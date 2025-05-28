Fiji kicks off U20 Challenge with win

An impressive first half performance was enough for Fiji after beating Tonga 46-22 in round one of the Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge in Nadi.

The six first half tries really laid the platform for the hosts.

Josaia Ralulu got Fiji on the board with a try just after kick off as the hosts displayed their flair before outside center Pita Manamanaivalu scored their second following a converted penalty from Tonga.

Winger Emosi Nuku got Fiji’s third following some quick reaction from hooker Moses Armstrong Ravula after Tonga failed to secure their lineout.

Halfback Adam Khan extended the Sportsworld Fiji U20s lead to 22-3 when he followed through on a Noah Rauluni break.

Rauluni was at it again just a minute later when he was put through a gap by Ralulu but the flanker was caught a meter short of the tryline, however, Manamanaivalu was in support and he finished it with his second try.

It took the Tongans 36 minutes to finally cross Fiji’s line when hooker Isileli Tava crashed over cloe to the post.

Fiji never shy away from their offloading game and exposed the friendly islanders throughout the first half.

Nuku scored Fiji’s sixth try before the break when he sliced through between two Tongan defenders after continuous pressure.

The Fijians led 34-10 at the break but they returned with more energy when lock and captain Iliesa Erenavula got over the tryline.

Leading 41-10, Fiji kept on pushing forward but Tonga started to hold their ground and got their game going before they were rewarded with tries to fullback Siua Vaitai and Penisamani Fanua.

It was 41-22 with 10 minutes to play and Tonga had a lot of confidence after scoring three tries.

However, Fiji’s flyhalf Asi Fuli had the final say with a try.

Round two will be held next Monday at the same venue with Fiji hosting Canada at 2pm before Samoa tackles Tonga at 4pm.

The last round is next Saturday where Tonga battles Canada and Fiji meets Samoa.

All games will be shown live on FBC Sports.

