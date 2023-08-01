Fiji back in top 10

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have made a triumphant return to the top 10 World Rugby rankings for the first time since 2019.

This achievement follows their impressive 33-19 victory over Samoa in Apia last Saturday.

The resounding win allowed the team to gain 1.51 points, resulting in an improved rating of 76.86 points.

Article continues after advertisement

As a result of their remarkable performance, Fiji has surpassed Samoa in the rankings and has also leapfrogged over Japan and Georgia.

Their new standing places them among the elite teams in the world rugby rankings.

Next on their schedule, Fiji will be facing Japan at 10.15 pm on Saturday, providing them with another opportunity to demonstrate their growing prowess on the rugby stage.

Meanwhile, at the top of the rankings, Ireland continues to hold the first position, closely followed by New Zealand, which has climbed three places.

France has moved down to the third position, and Australia now holds the eighth spot in the rankings.