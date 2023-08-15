Fiji 9th in World Rugby rankings

Flying Fijians training session in Pornic, France.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have moved up to ninth in the latest World Rugby rankings.

The Wales and England result over the weekend has caused some movements on the ranking with Fiji moving up to 9th and Warren Gatland’s team to 10th.

Fiji is now the higher-ranked of the two teams for the first time in more than 15 years.

Simon Raiwalui’s side has 78.70 points while Wales trails at 78.66 points.

Meanwhile, the side continues its preparations in France for their clash on Sunday.

Raiwalui says he’s pretty happy with how things are so far.

“We are in good form. For the last three weeks we’ve been travelling, going to Samoa, Japan and now in France. But, the boys have pulled up well, it’ll be a specific week in terms of our preparation. But yeah, we’re really happy with how we’ve arrived.”

The team had its first training run yesterday with fans turning up in numbers to witness stars like Levani Botia.

The second group that departed on Saturday has arrived in France and joined in training.

The Flying Fijians will face France on Sunday at 7.05am.