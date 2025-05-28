Cawanibuka stays focused on Drua ahead of FRU transition

Before stepping into his new role as General Manager of the Fiji Rugby Union’s High-Performance Unit, Nacani Cawanibuka remains focused on one final task – helping the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua close out their Super Rugby Pacific season on a high.

For the past four years, Cawanibuka has been the Drua’s Head of Strength and Conditioning.

He will depart from the team after this weekend’s season-ending match against the Queensland Reds, turning his attention to his new position with Fiji Rugby.

“My immediate focus is this Saturday helping the boys finish strong against the Reds in Brisbane and the come in working with chairman, CEO.”

His post with FRU’s High Performance Unite was confirmed yesterday by chair John Sanday and he is expected to start on the 9th of next month.

Cawanibuka has been at the forefront of Fijian rugby over the past few years, helping Fiji its first gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil, before helping the team win gold again at the 2021 Olympics as well.

He also played an important role with the national 7s sides at various World Championships over the past few years.

He boasts a Bachelor’s in Science, Sports and Exercise Science along with a Master’s in Professional Practice and High-Performance Sport.

Meanwhile, the Drua will play the Queensland Reds on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Australia at 9.35 pm, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

