Armstrong Ravula ready for Tonga clash

Moses Armstrong Ravula

SportsWorld Fijian Under-20 hooker Moses Armstrong Ravula says his experience playing high-level club rugby in Australia has sharpened his readiness for today’s Oceania Rugby U20 Challenge opener against Tonga.

The young front-rower is currently based in Brisbane, where he competes in the Queensland Premier Cup, one of Australia’s top domestic rugby competitions.

“Now I’m in Brisbane playing in the Queensland Premier Cup. Pretty good competition. First team Super Rugby players, ex-Wallabies every week. It’s pretty tough, but all that’s helping us come back and hopefully at this level we’ll be able to play well as well.”

Ravula, who will pack down at hooker in today’s clash, is expected to be a key figure in the Fijian pack as they begin their title defense in the regional age-grade tournament.

His exposure to seasoned professionals week in and week out is expected to provide an edge as Fiji faces a physical and determined Tongan side in Round 1.

Kick-off for today’s match is scheduled at 4pm this afternoon and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

