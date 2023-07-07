Williams loving Silktails experience

Fenton Williams

The Kaiviti Silktails experience has been a real humbling one for 19-year-old Fenton Williams who is into his first year in the semi-professional rugby league club.

Williams who is a former Marist Brothers High School student joined the team straight after high school last year.

The Ovalau lad describes the environment as competitive and is so far enjoying the experience.

“For me it’s been a real humbling experience especially coming straight from high school and into this professional and competitive environment in the sport of rugby league and we’re learning a lot about the game, learning more especially being coached by the best.”

William adds the education program they currently have in place is very beneficial to the players.

The program, funded through Training Services NSW and delivered by VERTO, got underway in mid-May at the Silktails’ Lautoka headquarters where 30 Silktails squad members are a part of.

The side is on a bye this week before they play their second last home game against Ryde Eastwood Hawks in Churchill Park, Lautoka next weekend.