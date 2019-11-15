Tonga blasts IRL over proposed rugby league reforms

The Tonga National Rugby League has slammed the sport’s international governing body over the way it has been treated during the past few months.

International Rugby League confirmed this week it had recommended a package of reforms for the sport in Tonga.

This follows the conclusion of a two-month investigation into the operation and governance of Tonga NRL.

TNRL was suspended by the global governing body in September after it sacked national head coach Kristian Woolf over disagreements around control and finances, which led players to threaten a boycott of the World Cup 9s and end of season tests.

IRL said it launched an investigation after concerns were raised by a range of parties, including the then acting Prime Minister Semisi Sika, the Tonga Sports Council, the Rugby Football League, the Australian Rugby League Commission and the Rugby League Players Association.

The report concluded that changes to the governance structure of TNRL “will support a more effective, unified organization that better reflects the complexion of the Tongan rugby league movement”.

However, TNRL Secretary William Edwards said the proposed reforms were undemocratic and were being forced upon them.

International Rugby League has begun a 30-day consultation period with relevant parties before a final plan is presented for adoption and implementation by Tongan rugby league.