Silktails to hold memorial for Gukisuva

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club celebrated the life of their much-loved Events Manager, Ligavatu Gukisuva, yesterday.

Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll was invited by late Gukisuva’s wife Annie to speak on behalf of the club’s Board, Staff, and Players at the service, which was held at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Driscoll told the crowd that his friendship with Liga began in 2006 during the Rugby League World Cup Qualifiers, when he first met him as the Vodafone sponsorship manager and he was the Fiji Bati Strength and Conditioning Coach for the first time.

Driscoll spoke about Liga’s passing and how his brave wife Annie inspired the team to victory last Saturday against the Hills Bulls.

He adds that it was the first time for everyone at the Kaiviti Silktails and the Sixth Sense team to do this without Liga’s presence, but there was never a day when they felt Liga’s presence more.

Silktails Chairman Petero Civoniceva expressed his gratitude for having known Liga during his time with the Fiji Bati and, more recently, the Kaiviti Silktails RLFC.

Head Coach Wes Naiqama was present and reflected on a long friendship formed through Rugby League.

Naiqama says he was shocked and saddened by the death of close friend Liga, whom he met nearly 15 years ago while preparing for the 2008 World Cup and with whom he worked at Vodafone.

Liga, he continues, was vocal and determined to help the Silktails reach their full potential and make their game days special through his experience in the field and his incredible network.

The Silktails intend to hold a memorial game in Liga’s honor at one of their six remaining home games this season.