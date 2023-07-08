Sexton sizzles in club debut as Bulldogs down Rabbitohs

[Source: NRL]

Mid-week signing Toby Sexton made an instant impact for his new club on Saturday night, helping the Bulldogs survive a late scare from the Rabbitohs to record a 36-32 win.

After joining Canterbury-Bankstown from the Titans on Tuesday, Sexton sparked a Bulldogs attack which in the 16 games prior had averaged just 15.8 points scored per game, making two line breaks, running for 123 metres and saving a likely try with a desperate kick retrieval in the final minute.

Perhaps more importantly though, his presence and direct style of play appeared to free up star half Matt Burton, who in turn enjoyed arguably his best game of the year.

In just the fourth game of his career, winger Blake Wilson scored a hat-trick, while Jake Averillo starred after taking over from Hayze Perham at fullback, with two try assists and three line-break assists.

The Bulldogs rallied to pick up their sixth win of the year despite the efforts of Rabbitohs fullback Blake Taaffe, who was excellent at Accor Stadium, scoring a pair of tries, breaking seven tackles and almost single-handedly dragging his team back into the contest.

After establishing a 36-22 lead with 10 minutes to go, the Dogs appeared to be home safe before South Sydney scored twice in two minutes to get within a try at the death.

It was a fitting end to a game which was frantic from the start.

Thomas Burgess and Wilson scored converted tries inside the first eight minutes before there was a long break in play while Ryan Sutton was taken from the field on a medicab, following a shoulder charge which saw Taane Milne sent to the sin bin and placed on report.

Sutton was later sent to hospital for scans on his neck.

When play resumed it was the Dogs who took control, with Tevita Pangai Junior charging down a kick to secure field position for Wilson’s second, before skipper Reed Mahoney grabbed his side’s third two minutes later to give the Dogs a 18-6 lead.

Tyrone Munro then scored his second try in as many career games, before Jacob Kiraz struck back to re-establish a 12-point advantage which the Bulldogs took to the break.

South Sydney protected their line brilliantly through the opening exchanges of the second half as the Bulldogs peppered their line, but eventually the pressure told and Ethan Quai-Ward marked his NRL debut with a try in the corner.

Taaffe burned the Dogs’ edge defence minutes later to bring his side back within two scores, but it was somewhat undone when Richard Kennar was pinged for being offside following a scrum and Burton kicked a penalty with 15 to play.

Wilson’s third 10 minutes from time looked to have sealed the result, before the Rabbitohs ran in quickfire tries to Munro and Tallis Duncan which set up a thrilling final two minutes.