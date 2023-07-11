Saifiti’s Origin comeback after suspension

[Source: ABC News]

Newcastle Knights forward Jacob Saifiti wasn’t sure about his Origin chances this year.

This is after the former Fiji Bati star was handed a five-match ban in March for a dangerous tackle on Wests Tigers hooker Jake Simpkin.

But in hindsight he says his time on the side-lines made him more determined to not let his Knights teammates down again.

Now, he’s been rewarded by being recalled to the Blues team for Origin III tomorrow after making his debut in Game Three of last year’s series.

The only misgiving now for Saifiti is that his twin brother Daniel is not with him.

Daniel Saifiti has played seven Origins (2019-2021) and told his brother to do his family and teammates proud.

You can watch Saifiti and the Blues take on Queensland Maroons tomorrow night at 10.05 on FBC Sports.