RCG celebrates Origin return

Reagan Campbell-Gillard [Source: NRL]

Cutting a forlorn figure as he tried to walk up the stairs to Darwin’s changerooms in April, Reagan Campbell-Gillard knew a groin injury might’ve spelt the end to his chances of an Origin return.

The Eels forward was on the end of a hip-drop tackle from former NSW teammate Payne Haas which ruled him out for eight weeks and saw Haas suspended for a match in an incident Campbell-Gillard labelled a “freak accident” on Tuesday.

Campbell-Gillard’s immediate fear was serious damage to his hip, which he soon got the all-clear, before assessing a torn tendon muscle in his left groin.

“I don’t wish it upon anyone, it was one of the worst pains you could possibly get,” Campbell-Gillard told NRL.com.

“It was every movement you made it hurt and one of the only attachments that goes to your pelvis. It was a sh**t injury but injuries happen. It was just a freak accident.

“As soon as I did it I pretty much told them to rule me out for at least six weeks because I had done the right side of my groin two years ago so I knew if it was the same thing I went through I’d be looking at that time out.

“But this one was horrendously worse than the right. I’d torn the whole thing.”

Campbell-Gillard remarkably managed to avoid surgery, told because he had “good groins”, and flew home with the Eels the following day. He had almost a week of rest before entering rehabilitation.

“Thankfully I’m a quick healer and managed to cut my recovery in half,” he said.

“We have one of the best medical teams at Parra. It was basically 24 hours of physio and getting the swelling down and making sure the scar tissue reattached the tendon.

“It’s been nearly 12 weeks since it happened. I felt a bit underdone coming back but it was always going to happen. I’m really good now and feel comfortable.”

Blues coach Brad Fittler wasted no time on recalling Campbell-Gillard to his side for the second time in his Origin career after NSW surrendered the series 2-0 in Brisbane last month.

For Campbell-Gillard though, who has shocked even himself at how quickly he’s returned following injury, it’s a recall that has plenty of meaning for him.

“It’s still Origin, we’re not going out there to play tag,” he said.

“It means a lot to all the players in here and it means a lot to me. We’ve got some pride to put back on Wednesday and I’m pretty keen to get back into this arena.

“I’ll always take these games and camps with two hands. I’ll do whatever I can to try and help us win. It’s been hard to watch and I hate watching games.

“We’ve just got to win this one for everyone involved and finish the Origin series on the right note.”