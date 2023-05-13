Raiders release Valemei

Fijian winger Semi Valemei has been released by his NRL club the Canberra Raiders.

The Raiders confirmed they have released the outside back from the remainder of his playing contract in order for him to pursue another opportunity.

Valemei was under contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but he was released early.

The Canberra Raiders would like to thank Raider #366 Semi Valemei who has departed the club to join another NRL team. #WeAreRaiders — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) May 12, 2023

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart expressed regret at seeing Valemei leave the club and wished him well in the future.

Stuart says Semi’s speech to the group yesterday morning was an emotional experience for both him and the group.