Raiders fire early before denying a late Dragons comeback

[Source: NRL]

The Raiders have survived a second half scare against a gallant Dragons side to secure a 36-26 NRL victory last night.

Four tries to the Raiders in the first half set up a 24-6 lead before Zac Lomax and Mikaele Ravalawa sparked three tries in six minutes for the Dragons to reduce the deficit to four with 15 minutes remaining.

Ravalawa and Lomax caused headaches for veteran Jarrod Croker and Albert Hopoate on the edge with the pair combining for five tries between them in a 30-minute blitz to get the Dragons back in the game.

The Raiders needed a big play to stop the momentum and got one with a strong tackle from Hudson Young on Jacob Liddle forcing the ball loose and enabling the visitors to get back to a 10-point lead in the following set.

A short side play by Zac Woolford sent Sebastian Kris over in the 72nd minute to give Ricky Stuart’s men some breathing space, where they were able to defend their way to an 11th win of the season.