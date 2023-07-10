New Zealand could host State of Origin game from 2027

[Source: stuff.co.nz]

Australian rugby league’s chief has confirmed a State of Origin game could be played in New Zealand as early as 2027.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys confirmed to The Australian newspaper that New Zealand was “absolutely a consideration’’ for a State of Origin fixture between Queensland and New South Wales.

An Origin game in New Zealand could hold some appeal for NRL players with Kiwi heritage, including 2023 series participants Jarome Luai and Spencer Leniu and Kalyn Ponga, Reece Walsh, Jeremiah Nanai and Moeaki Foutaika.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: stuff.co.nz]