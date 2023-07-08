More to life after rugby for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have ventured into education avenues as they prepare their squad for life after rugby.

The Kaiviti Silktails RLFC have joined forces with the NRL’s VET Pathways team and Australian-based employment, training and community services provider VERTO, to launch a vocational Certificate IV Youth Work program

Taking their players’ futures into consideration, Silktails have taken a significant step by introducing this educational program as a backup plan after their time in rugby league comes to an end.

Coach Wes Naiqama says this initiative is also to shape their characteristics in becoming better people.

“That ties in with our plan to start a community club, the boys are now in line with NRL Vet pathways and VERTO, they’ve started doing their course cert 4 in youth work. They started a month ago now that requires them to study three days a week where they have a tutor fly over and do face to face a week and they do zoom calls the next week.”

Funded through Training Services NSW and expertly delivered by VERTO, the program commenced in mid-May at the Silktails’ headquarters in Lautoka.

This education program has also proven to be beneficial to the players who joined the club straight after high school.

The Silktails are on a bye this week before their highly anticipated second-to-last home match against Ryde Eastwood Hawks next weekend.