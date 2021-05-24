Fiji Bati Coach keeps options open

Fiji Bati Coach, Joe Rabele is keeping his options open for the national team extended squad list in preparation for the Rugby League World Cup next year.

Rabele has added a few new players to his list, which will increase competition amongst players to secure a spot on the national side.

Rabele says the few new inclusions have been made and they are under his radar.

“We’ll keep mounting all those players that are in the squad and the only two new inclusion in this team, there’s a few inclusion actually with the likes of Iosefo Masi, Dan Sadrugu, Ilaitia Moceidreke. These are some of the players that we are trying to ask them to join the squad for the 2022 World Cup.”

He adds that the focus is mostly on local-based players as professional club players have their own programs to follow.

“For the NRL, Ron Massey Cup players they have their own programs so my only job is to watch the players, week in and week out. In all the matches they play every week so that’s where we base our selection from.”

Fiji will have test matches with Papua New Guinea and England before heading to the World Cup in October.