Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|Fijians urged to remain vigilant|Substantial community transmission in Labasa|Changes made to pre-departure testing|Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge|Indoor gatherings pose high risk|Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases|MoH considers reintroducing restrictions|Huge turnout for booster shots, strain on manpower|Demand on ongoing surveillance increases|Positive cases identified following Christmas party|Escalated levels of community transmission expected|COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Fiji Bati Coach keeps options open

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 1, 2022 7:32 am

Fiji Bati Coach, Joe Rabele is keeping his options open for the national team extended squad list in preparation for the Rugby League World Cup next year.

Rabele has added a few new players to his list, which will increase competition amongst players to secure a spot on the national side.

Rabele says the few new inclusions have been made and they are under his radar.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ll keep mounting all those players that are in the squad and the only two new inclusion in this team, there’s a few inclusion actually with the likes of Iosefo Masi, Dan Sadrugu, Ilaitia Moceidreke. These are some of the players that we are trying to ask them to join the squad for the 2022 World Cup.”

He adds that the focus is mostly on local-based players as professional club players have their own programs to follow.

“For the NRL, Ron Massey Cup players they have their own programs so my only job is to watch the players, week in and week out. In all the matches they play every week so that’s where we base our selection from.

Fiji will have test matches with Papua New Guinea and England before heading to the World Cup in October.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.