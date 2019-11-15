Eels rookie cleared of COVID-19

Eels rookie forward Stefano Utoikamanu will train with the the side today after being cleared of COVID-19.

Utoikamanu came under fire on Sunday after making his NRL debut when he was seen hugging and shaking hands with family and friends following the match.

The 20-year-old has since undergone a COVID-19 test and been cleared as well as the rest of his family and friends.

Meanwhile, round 10 of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Roosters playing the Raiders at 9:50pm and on Friday the Storm host the Titans at 8pm while West Tigers meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

On Saturday, the Dragons face the Bulldogs at 5pm, Rabbitohs takes on Knights at 7:30pm and Sea Eagles battle the Eels at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Rabbitohs/Knights clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Warriors playing the Sharks at 4pm and the Panthers host the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

The Panthers/Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.

[Source: Fox Sports]