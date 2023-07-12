DCE’s fairy-tale finish looms

Daly Cherry-Evans [Source: Fox Sports]

State of Origin game three tonight could well be Daly Cherry-Evans last match in the Maroon jersey.

It was clear after Game II that the Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evans had already thought about his representative future saying that the thought of retirement starts to float as he gets older.

However, the 34-year-old says he loves the game too much that every time he gets into camp, he hits the field with the other players.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite spending three years in the Origin wilderness, the Manly gun has enjoyed an impressive career for Queensland.

He has played 21 games for his state and has captained the Maroons to series victory on three occasions since taking the armband in 2019.

If the Maroons pull off the first clean sweep since 2010, he could hang up the boots and hand over the Queensland No.7 jersey to the next man up.

Watch Cherry-Evans in action tonight for the Maroons against the Blues at 10.05 only on FBC Sports.

[foxsports.com.au]