Contract stand-off may force Foran to walk out on Dogs

Injury-plagued five-eighth Kieran Foran is willing to take a pay cut to play beyond this season but the chances are it won’t be with the Bulldogs after already rejecting the club’s offer.

The 30-year-old was reportedly knocked back a one-year deal with the Bulldogs that would see him earn a base salary of $300,000, with another $100,00 on top in possible incentives.

It comes just a month after Foran said he wanted to remain at the club.

The Bulldogs have since reportedly withdrew its offer to the star No.6.

The Bulldogs will take on the Warriors on Sunday at 4pm.

This game will be followed by the Cowboys and Knights match at 6.05pm.

Opening round 15, the Eels host the Storm at 9.50 tonight.

Tomorrow, the Panthers play the Sharks at 8pm and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

Another match tomorrow will see the Dragons meeting the Broncos at 9.55pm.

On Saturday the Titans will take on the Raiders at 5pm followed by the Roosters and West Tigers at 7.30pm then the Rabbitohs meet the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.