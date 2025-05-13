Buleki makes inaugural Bulldogs side for NRLW

Former Fijiana 7s standout and Olympian Adi Vani Buleki has secured a contract with the Bulldogs for the upcoming National Rugby League Women’s season.

The Bulldogs have announced that Buleki, along with Monica Tagoai, Simi-na Lokotui and Lahnayah Mahakitau-Monschau, have completed their top 24 squad.

In a statement, the Bulldogs said Buleki, who arrives via the Super Rugby Women’s competition, made an unforgettable impact in her debut season with the Western Force, following an impressive five-year stint representing the Fiji Sevens side and a standout performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The club adds that Buleki, billed as an exceptional athlete, brings plenty of speed and aerial ability as a dynamic option in the backline for the Bull-dogs.

NRLW Head Coach Brayden Wiliame said he was thrilled to have his squad finalized and is looking forward to working with a team he knows can hit the ground running.

“Vani and Monica have both shown their prowess in rugby union and I believe that they can seamlessly transition their skillset to Rugby League. They will add to competition for spots and complement our squad very well.”

He adds Buleki has shown a great ability to break through the line, is ag-gressive in defence and has shown a very high work rate and football IQ

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs inaugural NRLW squad have begun their pre-season training yesterday.

They will be taking the field for their very first match on Friday July 4 against the Newcastle Knights in a double header at Accor Stadium with the NRL side.

