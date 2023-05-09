Bula impresses after three NRL games

West Tigers fullback Jahream Bula. [Source: Sporting News Australia]

West Tigers fullback Jahream Bula who is of Fijian and Aboriginal heritage is starting to turn heads in the NRL after three games.

Bula’s defence has been pivotal to West Tigers back-to-back wins for the first time since April last year.

Last Sunday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Bula cranked up his running metres to 180 and broke six tackles before producing a lunging cover tackle to deny Dragons and Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa and ensuring the Tigers came away with an 18-16 win.

Bula who moved from Auckland to Australia as a 13-year-old signed with the Titans in 2019 before taking two years away from the game to play basketball.

Speaking to NRL.com, he says he idolised Greg Inglis growing up and more recently he’s watched Latrell Mitchell a lot.

He says he’s ready for the challenge when the Tigers face Latrell Mitchell’s Rabbitohs on Saturday at 5pm.