Bati young gun to start for NSW in U19 Origin

Fiji Bati winger Jethro Rinakama will start on the wing for the New South Wales Under-19 side in their State of Origin clash against Queensland tonight.

The 18-year-old, who represented the Bati in the 2024 Pacific Championships, continues to rise in the rugby league ranks.

Rinakama, the son of former Naitasiri and Fiji 15s rep Adriu Rinakama, recently signed a contract extension with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs that will keep him at the club until 2027.

He made headlines during the NRL Pre-Season earlier this year, scoring a hat-trick and showcasing the attacking flair that has made him one of the game’s brightest young talents.

