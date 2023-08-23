SVC reaches new height in Secondary School Netball

Swami Vivekananda College Netball team has achieved a great achievement in this year’s Fiji Secondary School Netball Finals.

The school reached the quarter-final for the first time in the history of the competition.

Team Manager Laisa Tuinakauvadra says the achievement is the result of the girls’ sacrifices and commitment to the field.

“The girls have prepared well for this tournament coming through the zone as winners for Under-14 and 15 and runners-up for 17 and 19. I must applaud the Under-17 and 19 that despite that runner-up from the zone we have come to qualify into the quarters for all the four grades”

Tuinakauvadra adds although all grades have been relegated from the quarterfinals, they will work for a comeback next year.

The team applauds the school management, teachers, parents, and well-wishers for their endless support that allowed the team to progress.