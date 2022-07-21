Pearls to regroup

Poor decision-making and lack of possession were two of the Fiji Pearls downfall in its loss to Tonga Tala in the Oceania Netball World Cup qualifier last night.

Tonga was too strong for the Pearls and mounted pressure which saw the Fijians making too many errors, misjudgment and miscommunication.

Pearls coach Una Rokoura says they will analyze their mistakes and regroup before taking on Samoa tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think decision making is so vital in terms of every possession we get and making sure once we see something we are thinking about what to do next. I guess our poor decision-making really cost us a lot of possession.”

However, Rokoura commended her players for executing some parts of their plan well and they will build on that in the next matches.

Tomorrow’s clash gets underway at 7.30pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

In the first match, Tonga takes on the Cook Islands at 5.30pm.