Nadi aims for strong Fiji FACT showing

Nadi FC, the final team to qualify for the Bic Fiji FACT from the Extra Premier League, is entering the tournament with a strong determination to perform at their absolute best.

Coach Raj Dayal says discipline and teamwork are fundamental to a team’s success, principles that Nadi consistently prioritizes.

Dayal says that the Jetsetters experienced mixed results during their league matches, with some games potentially having gone their way.

However, the team is now focused on ensuring those past mistakes are not repeated during the Fiji FACT.

“This year, we want to start the tournament on a high note. EPL was a little tough on us. We’ll be working on errors to get ourselves better. I think we have a promising Fiji FACT ahead of us.”

The team has been in camp since Monday, with players demonstrating strong commitment to their training schedule.

Dayal added that the team is hoping for a positive start to the Fiji FACT campaign and is urging fans to turn out in large numbers to support the team.

The Green machines go against Nadroga on Friday at 12.30pm, Labasa on Saturday at 4pm and Suva on Sunday at 5pm at the HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.

Live commentary of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

