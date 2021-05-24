Home

Man United suffer crushing defeat

| @BBCWorld
May 8, 2022 7:37 am

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of a rampant Brighton earlier this morning.

A result that confirmed United would not qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The defeat was United’s fifth successive away loss and ensured they cannot finish higher than their current spot of sixth in the Premier League, with only the top four playing in next season’s Champions League.

It will be only the fifth time in 30 years that they will not play in Europe’s major competition – and they could even miss out on the Europa League and drop into the third-tier Europa Conference League.

They are currently six points ahead of seventh-placed West Ham, who have two games in hand.

In other results, Brentford defeated Southampton 3-0, Burnley went down to Aston Villa 1-3, Chelsea and the Wolves finished in a 2-all draw and Crystal Palace beat Watford 1-0.

 

