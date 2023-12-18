Liverpool held to 0-0 draw by Man Utd in drab affair at Anfield

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool missed out on reclaiming the top spot as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday — ending their perfect home record this season.

Juergen Klopp’s side had been knocked out of first place by Arsenal earlier on Sunday and would have recaptured a place at the summit with a win but lacked their usual goal threat.

A United side shorn of confidence after a miserable week held on grimly for their point although they have now scored just once in their last eight visits to Liverpool.

Article continues after advertisement

The closest the hosts came to scoring was a Trent Alexander-Arnold shot that grazed the post, while Rasmus Hojlund had United’s best opportunity.

The visitors finished with 10 men after Diogo Dalot was sent off in stoppage time for two yellow cards — both for dissent.

Second-placed Liverpool have 38 points from 17 games with leaders Arsenal on 39, while United are seventh with 28.

Liverpool partly opened their newly revamped Anfield Road Stand for the first time, bumping the attendance up to 57,000 — the largest for 50 years at their stadium.

They were expected to make it 12 home wins out of 12 in all competitions but the inter-city derby, traditionally one of the most feisty in England, failed to really ignite as Liverpool never looked like repeating last year’s 7-0 hammering of United.

The atmosphere was muted in a tepid first half in which Liverpool started brightly but then failed to exert sustained pressure on a United side many thought were there for the taking after recent poor domestic and European results.

They were expected to make it 12 home wins out of 12 in all competitions but the inter-city derby, traditionally one of the most feisty in England, failed to really ignite as Liverpool never looked like repeating last year’s 7-0 hammering of United.

The atmosphere was muted in a tepid first half in which Liverpool started brightly but then failed to exert sustained pressure on a United side many thought were there for the taking after recent poor domestic and European results.