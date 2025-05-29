Lele anticipates tough competition this weekend

[File Photo]

Fiji Primary and Secondary Schools Swimming Association president Salaseini Lele is expecting some tough competition when the Fiji National Schools Age Group Swimming Championship starts tomorrow.

According to Lele, swimmers will be battling it out for a spot in the national side that will be touring Australia later this year.

“The competition will be very stiff and tough since there will be a team going down to Australia to represent Fiji, and every swimmer will want to represent Fiji, so the competition will be very tough.”

With around 700 swimmers ready to compete in the two-day championship, Lele is calling out to fans, students, and swimming gurus to come out in numbers.

More than 50 schools will be participating this year, and Lele is calling out to more schools to join the competition in years to come.

She adds that swimming is a very important skill everyone should know.

The Fiji National Schools Age Group Swimming Championship will be held at the Aquatic Centre in Suva over the next two days, and will air Live on Viti+ for $30.

