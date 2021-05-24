Lautoka prepares for vocal Labasa crowd

Lautoka football is focusing on mental strength as it prepares for a Digicel Premier League match away from home.

The Blues travel to Subrail Park where it faces hosts Labasa today.

Coach Anginesh Prasad says being visitors is always challenging as the crowd plays a huge role in influencing the performance of the team.

He says they’re mentally preparing the players to handle the vocal Labasa crowd.

Apart from this Prasad adds their game plan doesn’t change with more emphasis on speed of play and awareness on the field.

A win to Lautoka would shift them to fourth on the table but if Labasa takes the three points, they will move past the Sugar City side on fifth.

Today’s match kicks-off at 12.45 pm.