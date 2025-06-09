Kwong siblings find strength in numbers for Mini Games Journey

For the Kwong siblings, the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau holds an extra special meaning; the chance to compete on the international stage alongside their favourite people.

Thaddeus, Charis, and Theola Kwong, all three talented siblings from the same family, are set to fly out together, proudly representing Fiji.

Theola and Thaddeus are preparing for a demanding schedule, combining swimming, Aquathlon, and the Triathlon Relay.

Their older sister, 18-year-old Charis, will meanwhile demonstrate her talent in the Sprint Triathlon and also join her siblings for the Triathlon Relay.

For Charis, the excitement is palpable, heightened by sharing this journey with her kin.

“I’m super happy and excited I get to go and represent my country and alongside two of my favourite people, my siblings, Thaddeus and Theola.”

This familial bond not only makes the challenging travel and competitive environment more comforting but also serves as a constant source of motivation.

The siblings, who are homeschooled, have dedicated themselves to relentless training, enduring demanding morning and afternoon swim sessions, complemented by regular gym workouts.

Their shared pursuit makes the early starts and intense preparations a little easier to bear.

